Brokerages Expect Intelsat SA (I) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report sales of $521.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $523.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $519.25 million. Intelsat reported sales of $538.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $521.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $538.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. Intelsat’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on I. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of Intelsat (NYSE:I) opened at $4.70 on Friday. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intelsat by 95.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intelsat by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intelsat during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intelsat by 45.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Intelsat by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Intelsat SA (I) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.13 Million” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/brokerages-expect-intelsat-sa-i-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-521-13-million.html.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA operates in satellite services business. The Company provides satellite services to its communications customers around the world. It provides communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations and Internet service providers (ISPs).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.