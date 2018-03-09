Brightworth Boosts Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Brightworth increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 50,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,850,000. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.04 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

