Brigade Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in California Resources Corp (CRC)

Brigade Capital Management LP reduced its stake in California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 291,250 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for about 0.6% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in California Resources were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 672,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 19.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 84,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 35,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Imperial Capital raised California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Societe Generale raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37. California Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that California Resources Corp will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

