Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,667,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,558 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $85,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,757,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,724,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,533,000 after purchasing an additional 306,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 615.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,403,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,640 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,734,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,244,000 after purchasing an additional 85,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,312,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. ValuEngine downgraded D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $56.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of D. R. Horton Inc ( DHI ) opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,333.75, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

In other news, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 178,200 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $7,851,492.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 23,232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,606,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,423 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $143,218.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

