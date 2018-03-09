Bojangles (BOJA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

BOJA has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Bojangles in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group cut shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bojangles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Bojangles has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $509.70, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.76 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Bojangles will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOJA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bojangles by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bojangles by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Bojangles by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bojangles by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bojangles by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78,931 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bojangles’, Inc is a restaurant operator and franchisor. The Company offers food made from its Southern recipes. The Company’s menu includes its made-from-scratch, buttermilk biscuits baked fresh every 20 minutes; its fresh, never-frozen bone-in fried chicken; its fixin’s; its Bo-Smart menu featuring items, such as salads, grilled chicken sandwiches, roasted chicken bites and fat-free green beans; its freshly baked and delicious sweets menu, and its Legendary Iced Tea.

