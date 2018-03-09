Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BX)

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 3,922 put options.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vetr cut Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.53 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Blackstone Group (BX) opened at $33.41 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,888.30, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.96%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $632,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,637.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,763 shares of company stock valued at $21,985,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,942,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,412 shares in the last quarter. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

