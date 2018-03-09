Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE BSD) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 12,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,251. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/blackrock-strategic-municipal-trust-fund-bsd-plans-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust (the Trust) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income that is exempt from regular federal income tax and to invest in municipal bonds that over time will perform better than the broader municipal bond market.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.