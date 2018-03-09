BlackRock Inc. Acquires 3,797,407 Shares of Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,797,407 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Performance Food Group worth $325,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 407,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,328.02, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. Performance Food Group Co has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 12,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $382,131.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

