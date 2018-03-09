Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Biopharmx shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 11530347 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Biopharmx in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.43.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,713,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 5.27% of Biopharmx as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Biopharmx

BioPharmX Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on utilizing its drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address markets in women’s health and dermatology. Its portfolio of product candidates includes two clinical stage product candidates: BPX01, which is a topical antibiotic for the treatment of acne based on a formulation of minocycline, and BPX03, which is a molecular iodine (I2) tablet for the treatment of benign breast pain associated with fibrocystic breast condition (FBC) and cyclic mastalgia.

