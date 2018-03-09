Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of -0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $242.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Van B. Honeycutt acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/big-5-sporting-goods-bgfv-rating-increased-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company offers a range of products in a sporting goods store format. The Company also offers products online through its e-commerce platform. The Company’s product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a range of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.