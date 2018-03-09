BidaskClub Lowers Financial Engines (FNGN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

FNGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Financial Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Financial Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.75.

Financial Engines (FNGN) opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,137.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. Financial Engines has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Financial Engines will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

In related news, COO John Bunch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,673 shares of company stock valued at $784,645. Insiders own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Financial Engines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

