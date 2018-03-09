BidaskClub Downgrades MDC Partners (MDCA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 price target on MDC Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of MDC Partners in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ MDCA) traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 219,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.78, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. MDC Partners has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.59.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.70 million. MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that MDC Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDC Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies.

