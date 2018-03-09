Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 11,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) opened at $223.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $175.66 and a 1-year high of $248.39. The company has a market cap of $58,333.73, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 229.01%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 269,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.82, for a total value of $58,737,559.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,420,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $1,208,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,231 shares of company stock valued at $60,895,317. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.00.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

