Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) has trended very positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beasley Broadcast Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.58 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.2804003992715 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ BBGI) opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.03, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 37.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Beasley Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Beasley Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.75%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Beasley Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

In related news, Director Joe B. Cox sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $25,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $82.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 63 radio stations in various radio markets, Atlanta and Augusta in Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida, and Wilmington, Delaware.

