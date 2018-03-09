Basf (BAS) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €104.00 ($128.40) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays set a €96.00 ($118.52) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($108.64) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Macquarie set a €118.00 ($145.68) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.50 ($120.38).

Shares of Basf (ETR BAS) traded down €0.33 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €84.99 ($104.93). 2,846,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $77,630.00 and a PE ratio of 12.86. Basf has a 52 week low of €78.97 ($97.49) and a 52 week high of €98.70 ($121.85).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

