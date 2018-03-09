Barclays Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.00 ($38.27) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($32.10) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.51 ($40.14).

JCDecaux (EPA DEC) opened at €29.76 ($36.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6,330.00 and a PE ratio of 32.70. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($33.36) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($45.56).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA is a France-based outdoor advertising company. It divides its business into three main sectors: Advertising on Street Furniture, Billboards and Transport Advertising. The Company commissions and maintains a range of street furniture items, including bus and tram shelters, automatic outdoor toilets, self service bicycle racks, multi-service columns, newspaper kiosks, city light panels, public benches and public rubbish bins.

