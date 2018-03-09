Bank of America Analysts Give United Continental (UAL) a $83.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on United Continental (NYSE:UAL) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of United Continental from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of United Continental from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Continental from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.03.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. United Continental has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $20,700.00, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. United Continental had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Continental will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 1,700.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,481,000 after buying an additional 1,436,026 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,133,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,206,000 after buying an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,887,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 76.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 994,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after buying an additional 431,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of United Continental by 28.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,738,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,863,000 after buying an additional 380,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

