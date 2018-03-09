Bank of America Analysts Give Ross Stores (ROST) a $94.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $94.00 price target on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Nomura set a $80.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ ROST) opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $85.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,813.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,404.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 401,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 190.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 259,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 169,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries operate two brands of off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores-Ross Dress for Less (Ross) and dd’s DISCOUNTS. The Company is the off-price apparel and home fashion chain in the United States, with 1,340 locations in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Guam, as of January 28, 2017.

