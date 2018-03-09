B2B (B2B) Hits Market Cap of $8.66 Million

B2B (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One B2B token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005995 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Token Store, Kuna and Tidex. B2B has a market cap of $8.66 million and $267,201.00 worth of B2B was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, B2B has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get B2B alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00960831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003288 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011212 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00085104 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00157306 BTC.

B2B Profile

B2B’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. B2B’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,563,024 tokens. B2B’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net . The official website for B2B is www.b2bx.pro

Buying and Selling B2B

B2B can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, EtherDelta, Kuna, Tidex and Token Store. It is not presently possible to purchase B2B directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2B must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2B using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for B2B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B2B and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.