Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPR. equinet set a €51.00 ($62.96) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($76.54) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($65.43) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.99 ($83.94).
Shares of Axel Springer (SPR) traded up €2.25 ($2.78) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €70.25 ($86.73). 381,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7,350.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95. Axel Springer has a 52 week low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a 52 week high of €73.80 ($91.11).
Axel Springer Company Profile
Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.
