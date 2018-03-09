AVX (AVX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AVX (NYSE:AVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

AVX ( AVX ) opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,961.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 0.83. AVX has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.60 million. AVX had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. equities analysts expect that AVX will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zahir Dhanani purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 826,000 shares of company stock worth $87,400. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,518,000 after purchasing an additional 232,254 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,845,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,388,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,021,000 after purchasing an additional 41,245 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 38,547 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

