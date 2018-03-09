AVX (AVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer and supplier of a broad line of passive electronic components and related products. The company’s passive electronic component sales include ceramic and tantalum capacitors, both in leaded and surface-mount versions, film capacitors, ferrites, varistors and non-linear resistors manufactured in the company’s facilities. The company also manufactures and sells electronic connectors and distributes and sells certain connectors. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AVX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

AVX ( NYSE:AVX ) traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. 78,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,643. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,961.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 0.83.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. AVX had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AVX’s payout ratio is 920.18%.

In other news, insider Zahir Dhanani purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 826,000 shares of company stock worth $87,400. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AVX by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 183,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in AVX by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 118,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38,547 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AVX by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVX

AVX Corporation (AVX) is a manufacturer and supplier and reseller of a line of passive electronic components, interconnect devices and related products. AVX operates in three segments: Passive Components, Kyocera Electronic Devices (KED Resale) and Interconnect. The Passive Components segment consists of surface mount and leaded ceramic capacitors, surface mount and leaded tantalum capacitors, surface mount and leaded film capacitors, thick and thin film packages of multiple passive integrated components, thermistors, inductors and resistive products.

