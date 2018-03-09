Autoweb’s (AUTO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Autoweb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Autoweb (NASDAQ AUTO) opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.08. Autoweb has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). Autoweb had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.47%. research analysts predict that Autoweb will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoweb news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $53,200.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 17,999 shares of company stock valued at $165,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth $5,631,000. Signia Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth $4,622,000. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth $3,665,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth $2,792,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autoweb during the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

