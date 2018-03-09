Autoweb (AUTO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Autoweb had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Autoweb (NASDAQ AUTO) opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.98, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Boren sold 5,739 shares of Autoweb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $53,200.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 17,999 shares of company stock worth $165,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Autoweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

AutoWeb, Inc, formerly Autobytel Inc, is an automotive marketing services company that assists automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through the programs for online lead referrals, dealer marketing products and services, and online advertising programs and mobile products.

