Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Bought by Castleton Investment Management LLC

Castleton Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Castleton Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 115,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,403.7% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 78,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,104 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. ( ATO ) opened at $79.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,816.74, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $76.17 and a 52-week high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

