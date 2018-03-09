Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $197.60, a P/E ratio of -40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

