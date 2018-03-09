Astronics Co. (ATRO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 36,109 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. ACK Asset Management LLC grew its position in Astronics by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 926,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Astronics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Astronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics Co. (ATRO) opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.06. Astronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $1,134.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Astronics had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $171.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Peabody sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,055.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $495,540. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Astronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Astronics Co. (ATRO) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/astronics-co-atro-shares-bought-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.