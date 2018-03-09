Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by Koch Industries Inc.

Koch Industries Inc. lessened its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 718,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

In related news, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 26,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $2,059,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,171,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,929,379 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5,799.00, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Shares Sold by Koch Industries Inc.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-shares-sold-by-koch-industries-inc.html.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc is a global provider of process optimization software solutions designed to manage and optimize plant and process design, operational performance, and supply chain planning. The Company’s aspenONE software and related services have been developed specifically for companies in the process industries, including the energy, chemicals, and engineering and construction industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.