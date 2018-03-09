Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Holdings Lifted by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,153.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.67 and a one year high of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

In related news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 1,455 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,499.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,429.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 50,988 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $4,228,434.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 438,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,376,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,398 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

