ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for ArQule in a research report issued on Tuesday. Leerink Swann analyst M. Schmidt expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for ArQule’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of ArQule (ARQL) opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $1.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ArQule by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ArQule during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth $2,220,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ArQule Company Profile
ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.
