Arconic Inc (ARNC) is Brigade Capital Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Arconic comprises approximately 1.9% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arconic were worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, National Planning Corp bought a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, Director David P. Hess acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $999,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,176. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of Arconic Inc (ARNC) opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11,885.85, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

