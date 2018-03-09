Andeavor (ANDV) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $107,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Andeavor in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Andeavor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in Andeavor in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Andeavor in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANDV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Andeavor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Andeavor from $121.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Andeavor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Andeavor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Andeavor ( NYSE:ANDV ) opened at $100.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,872.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $121.71.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. Andeavor had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.37%. equities research analysts anticipate that Andeavor will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Andeavor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

In other news, VP Blane W. Peery sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $90,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Foster sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $6,255,456.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,413,468 shares in the company, valued at $162,534,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,100 shares of company stock worth $29,338,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Andeavor Profile

Andeavor, formerly Tesoro Corporation, is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

