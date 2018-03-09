AnaptysBio (ANAB) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reiterated a positive rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AnaptysBio to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ ANAB) opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 17.93. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,925.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.89 and a beta of 1.94.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 92.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 210.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 124,219 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 69.3% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,549,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/anaptysbio-anab-price-target-raised-to-139-00-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.