Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Health Systems’ FY2018 Earnings (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.98.

Shares of Community Health Systems ( CYH ) opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -20.06. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $566.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 478,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $1,905,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 1,880,320 shares of company stock worth $7,481,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Community Health Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc is an operator of general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities in communities across the country. The Company operates through hospital operations segment, which includes its general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services.

