Analog Devices (ADI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Analog Devices first-quarter fiscal 2018 results were driven by a robust performance from industrial, automotive and communications end-markets. Management provided optimistic guidance for the second-quarter. While Analog Devices’ investments are aimed at strengthening the product line and countering increasing competition, the policy of returning cash through dividends and share buybacks ensures investor loyalty. The company is currently riding on strength across all the markets and positive contributions from Linear Technology acquisition. Analog Devices' leading market position, focus on communications, automotive and industrial markets, margin expansion initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives. However, we remain concerned about competitive pressure across several markets. In the past year, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.13.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI ) opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $34,295.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Analog Devices had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, SVP Yusuf Jamal sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $65,259.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 18,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,565,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,228. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 24,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Analog Devices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Analog Devices by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Analog Devices (ADI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/analog-devices-adi-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.