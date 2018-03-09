Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given a $72.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $72.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $64.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) opened at $57.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Anadarko Petroleum has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $30,735.16, a PE ratio of -70.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anadarko Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,994 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,045 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 17,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (Anadarko) is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in developing, acquiring, and exploring for oil and natural-gas resources. The Company’s segments include Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Midstream, and Marketing. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States and International.

