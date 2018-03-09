AmTrust Financial Services (AFSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ:AFSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “AmTrust has agreed to go private as Evergreen Parent will buy 45% of the company’s stake which Karfunkel-Zyskind Family does not own presently for $2.7 billion. This acquisition will help AmTrust focus on long term growth objective rather than on short term results given it is becoming a private company. AmTrust’s leadership position in commercial small business, expansion of other segments and an impressive inorganic growth story poise it well for growth. The company also aims to build an investment portfolio that returns in line with the sector. The slow but improving rate environment also raises optimism. Plus, a strong balance sheet facilitates growth initiatives and effective capital deployment. Shares of the company outperformed industry yea to date. However, a high level of debt increases interest burden and escalates expenses, thereby hurting margin. Exposure to cat environment induced volatility in underwriting results.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AFSI. SunTrust Banks cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Compass Point cut shares of AmTrust Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AmTrust Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AmTrust Financial Services ( NASDAQ AFSI ) opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. AmTrust Financial Services has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2,506.05, a PE ratio of -79.62 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. AmTrust Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -424.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 660,088 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 701,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 515,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 372,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 382,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 342,298 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of AmTrust Financial Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 626,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 198,024 shares during the period. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc (AmTrust) is an insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance focusing on workers’ compensation and commercial package coverage for small business, specialty risk and extended warranty coverage, and property and casualty coverage for middle market business.

