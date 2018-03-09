Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ AMKR) opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,621.14, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,647,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,536,000 after purchasing an additional 678,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,814,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,585,000 after buying an additional 63,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 176,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,286,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 107,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/amkor-technology-amkr-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc is a provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. The Company’s packaging and test services are designed to meet application and chip specific requirements, including the type of interconnect technology; size, thickness and electrical, and mechanical and thermal performance.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.