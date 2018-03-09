American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Position Boosted by Castleton Investment Management LLC

Castleton Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,811 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for about 6.9% of Castleton Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castleton Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,705,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 207,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 342,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

American Electric Power Company Inc ( NYSE:AEP ) opened at $65.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31,941.00, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

