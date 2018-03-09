Amazon.com (AMZN) Price Target Raised to $1,760.00 at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $1,760.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, November 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Vetr lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,129.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.95.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up $18.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,570.51. 2,760,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,779. The company has a market cap of $760,330.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.92, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $833.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,571.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,464 shares of company stock worth $8,074,720. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 996.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

