Allstate Corp (ALL) Stake Increased by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Corp (ALL) opened at $94.33 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33,102.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Allstate from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allstate Corp (ALL) Stake Increased by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/allstate-corp-all-stake-increased-by-dynamic-capital-management-ltd.html.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.