Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ AKBA) opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.68, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 152,402 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,644,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,987,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,821,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,081,000 after purchasing an additional 400,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

