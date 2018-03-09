Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Adverum Biotechnologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4925527447959 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM ) opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.22, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.63. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 3,036.61%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious rare and ocular diseases. Adverum has a robust pipeline that includes product candidates designed to treat rare diseases alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT) deficiency and hereditary angioedema (HAE) as well as wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD).

