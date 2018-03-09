AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Stake Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE ABBV) opened at $117.01 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $63.12 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $182,172.27, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Jefferies Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In other AbbVie news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 443,747 shares of company stock worth $47,226,935. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/abbvie-inc-abbv-stake-boosted-by-naples-global-advisors-llc.html.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.