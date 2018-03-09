AAR (AIR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded AAR from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AAR to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AAR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Shares of AAR (AIR) traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 137,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,539. AAR has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). AAR had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $449.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AAR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $5,260,978.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,547,807.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald R. Fogleman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,398.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 702,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 70,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

