941,800 Shares in JD.Com Inc (JD) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 941,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,009,000. JD.Com accounts for about 0.6% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $51.00 price target on JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on JD.Com from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of JD.Com Inc ( NASDAQ JD ) opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63,238.24, a PE ratio of -1,512.50 and a beta of 1.51.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $110,165.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is an online direct sales company. The Company engages in the sale of electronics and home appliance products and general merchandise products (including audio, video products and books) sourced from manufacturers, distributors and publishers in China on the Internet through its Website, www.jd.com.

