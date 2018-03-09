7,100 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Acquired by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $213,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. SunTrust Banks set a $117.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John S. Levy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $619,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,201.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Holliday sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $16,100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,400 shares of company stock worth $17,038,862 over the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) opened at $99.47 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $89.46 and a 52 week high of $111.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9,039.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “7,100 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Acquired by MANA Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/7100-shares-in-sl-green-realty-corp-slg-acquired-by-mana-advisors-llc.html.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.