6,387 Shares in Stryker Co. (SYK) Purchased by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Stryker by 47.8% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Co. (NYSE SYK) opened at $163.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $61,062.90, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $129.03 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. ValuEngine raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stryker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.77 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.85.

In related news, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,214,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.76, for a total transaction of $818,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,434,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “6,387 Shares in Stryker Co. (SYK) Purchased by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/09/6387-shares-in-stryker-co-syk-purchased-by-dynamic-capital-management-ltd.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.