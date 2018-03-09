59,000 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Acquired by Kavi Asset Management LP

Kavi Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 59,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 2.2% of Kavi Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,132,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 78.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 801,540 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 351,140 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 64.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 700,076 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,088,771 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after buying an additional 248,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 236.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,230 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 138,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. ( SIMO ) opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,637.81, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.53. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $56.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

