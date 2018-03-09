5,862 Shares in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Acquired by Dynamic Capital Management Ltd

Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 589.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,256,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,442 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,065,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 17,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 350,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 348,468 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $50,930,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens set a $300.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.05.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc ( NASDAQ ORLY ) opened at $242.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20,313.62, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. O'Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $279.23.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 119.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.67, for a total value of $376,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $7,784,074. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

